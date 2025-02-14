MGB Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 100.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSMO. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.10. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

