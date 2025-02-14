Terra (LUNA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $28.69 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Terra has a market cap of $190.90 million and $28.69 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000583 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000262 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

