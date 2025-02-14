Terra (LUNA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $28.69 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Terra has a market cap of $190.90 million and $28.69 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00000933 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000583 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Terra Profile
Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.
