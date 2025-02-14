DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XRAY. Barrington Research reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.85.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 2.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.