Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Wrapped eETH has a market cap of $6.58 million and $6.54 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped eETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,859.05 or 0.02951578 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped eETH Profile

Wrapped eETH was first traded on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,908,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,908,191.31117376. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,844.3781084 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $5,013,958.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped eETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

