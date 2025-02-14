Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UPST. B. Riley upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

Shares of UPST opened at $84.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.82. Upstart has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $96.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -43.61 and a beta of 2.25.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $2,608,354.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,838.80. This represents a 42.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $102,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,896.08. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,201 shares of company stock valued at $17,003,724 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Upstart by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,917 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $939,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Upstart by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 725,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

