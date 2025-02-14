Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Raises Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,950,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,685 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $69,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

MUFG opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

