Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $75.82 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,020,335 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 68,008 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $75,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 904.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,632,000 after buying an additional 229,192 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 102,360 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 59,107 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 171,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 855,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,920,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,232,000 after purchasing an additional 68,139 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.