Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 486,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,516 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $51,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 534.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545,336 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Prologis by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,613,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,693 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Prologis by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,875,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,811 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,579,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,858,000 after purchasing an additional 829,504 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.78.

Prologis Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE PLD opened at $121.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

