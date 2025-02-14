Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Down 24.7% in January

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,400 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the January 15th total of 442,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mammoth Energy Services

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Corey J. Booker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $52,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,443.36. This trade represents a 10.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $102,400. Company insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 65.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 15.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 178,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Trading Up 4.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of TUSK opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.94.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TUSK

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.