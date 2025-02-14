Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 735,900 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the January 15th total of 584,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,986,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of TSLS opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $31.83.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

