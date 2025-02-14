Short Interest in Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Grows By 66.5%

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the January 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Interactive Strength Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of TRNR stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. Interactive Strength has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4,760.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
Interactive Strength Company Profile
