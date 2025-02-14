Short Interest in Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Grows By 66.5%

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the January 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Interactive Strength Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TRNR stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. Interactive Strength has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4,760.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Interactive Strength Company Profile

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

