Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 16,133 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,133 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,949,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,040,000 after purchasing an additional 57,834 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,434,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,956,000 after acquiring an additional 76,585 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,903,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,359,000 after acquiring an additional 222,398 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,765,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,531,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,377,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,398,000 after purchasing an additional 102,239 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $70.07 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.32.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

