Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $9.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 170.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 127,657 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 37,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 660,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,483 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,841,000. Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 333,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 102,700 shares during the period. Finally, BFI Infinity Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $859,000.

EWL stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $53.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

