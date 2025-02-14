Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HOOD has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.07.

HOOD stock opened at $63.80 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $5,028,524.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $279,024.28. This trade represents a 94.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $222,817.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,635.84. The trade was a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,948,427 shares of company stock valued at $165,005,244 in the last three months. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,248,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,558,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,464,000 after purchasing an additional 555,299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,078,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $329,598,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

