Vicus Capital Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Vicus Capital bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBE. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 678.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at $84,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

KBE opened at $58.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $42.77 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.49.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

