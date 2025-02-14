Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,651,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,799,393,000 after purchasing an additional 281,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,555,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,868,000 after buying an additional 169,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,630 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,838,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,213,000 after acquiring an additional 299,037 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,265,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,455,000 after purchasing an additional 390,332 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $168.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.34 and a 12-month high of $169.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.95 and a 200-day moving average of $157.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 37.66%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total value of $149,056.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,088.16. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

