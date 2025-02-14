Vicus Capital Sells 303 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vicus Capital trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $133.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $135.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.60.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

