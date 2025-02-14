Vicus Capital Raises Stake in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

Vicus Capital increased its stake in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Inspire 100 ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 63,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $207,000.

NYSEARCA BIBL opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.51 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.12. Inspire 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $35.98 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22.

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

