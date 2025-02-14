Vicus Capital Has $724,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Vicus Capital reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6,991.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 357,958 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,761.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 281,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 279,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,696,000 after acquiring an additional 141,658 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 253.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after acquiring an additional 141,192 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,294.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 96,425 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.64. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $93.89 and a 52 week high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.