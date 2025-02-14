Vicus Capital Acquires 255 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,622,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,956,000 after purchasing an additional 226,138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17,868.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,906 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,035,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,511,000 after acquiring an additional 142,904 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,546,000 after acquiring an additional 334,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,454,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,053,000 after acquiring an additional 359,189 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $115.71 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $120.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3292 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

