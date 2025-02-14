Nova R Wealth Inc. Buys 2,604 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 8.8 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.90. The company has a market capitalization of $119.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

