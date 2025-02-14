Asset Planning Inc Takes $859,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $434.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $102.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.28.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

