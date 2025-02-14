Mizuho Upgrades Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) to Outperform

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Finviz reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CARR. UBS Group raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Shares of CARR opened at $63.70 on Friday. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $53.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average is $72.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 20.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,029,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5,840.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,300,000 after buying an additional 4,915,826 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $166,061,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,729,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,909 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,479,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

