Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Q2 from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Q2 from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

Q2 Stock Performance

NYSE QTWO opened at $92.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.08. Q2 has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Q2 will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $57,512.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,392.95. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $442,868.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 223,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,690,364. The trade was a 1.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock worth $3,061,035 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at $590,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Q2 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,668,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Q2 by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 42,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth approximately $1,227,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

