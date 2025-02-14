Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Saturday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Monarch Casino & Resort has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $94.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.89 and a 200 day moving average of $79.59. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.74. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $64.50 and a 12-month high of $96.11.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.23. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Farahi sold 1,000 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,059,477.20. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

