C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 17.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 186,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

IBIT opened at $54.74 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.22.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

