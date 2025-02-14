Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 8,232 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Consolidated Planning Corp reduced its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $42.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.67. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $43.43.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

