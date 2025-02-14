Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 426 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,988 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $225,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494,224 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 4,762,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,639,000 after acquiring an additional 278,892 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,072,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,561,000 after acquiring an additional 200,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

