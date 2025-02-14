Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.92.

NYSE SPGI opened at $542.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.69 and a 1-year high of $542.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.53.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

