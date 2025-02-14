WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 54,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 44,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $38.27 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $51.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Baird R W cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on WillScot Mobile Mini

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Graeme Parkes sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $107,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,994.18. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 14,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $487,706.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,859.97. This trade represents a 35.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.