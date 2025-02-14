Fiera Capital Corp Sells 47,236 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,236 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $33,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Fortis by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 89,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 724.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $44.34 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. Raymond James cut Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

