Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,990 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 158.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis W. Johnson purchased 30,000 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 180,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,962.24. The trade was a 19.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MDU Resources Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

MDU opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.52.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.31%. Research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

