Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 9268814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plug Power from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.12.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 214.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Plug Power by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

