Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.65 and last traded at $36.24, with a volume of 1202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.24.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,774. This trade represents a 11.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $55,659.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,490.74. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Gentherm by 952.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the third quarter valued at $44,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

