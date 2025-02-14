USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.16 and last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 5576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USNA shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24. The company has a market cap of $602.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 544,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after buying an additional 76,904 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,801,000 after acquiring an additional 72,977 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 14,068.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 38,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 25,522 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

