The Marcus Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

Marcus has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marcus to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

Marcus Price Performance

NYSE:MCS opened at $22.14 on Friday. Marcus has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCS shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

