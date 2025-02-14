The Marcus Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.
Marcus has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marcus to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.
Marcus Price Performance
NYSE:MCS opened at $22.14 on Friday. Marcus has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15.
Marcus Company Profile
The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.
