Waste Connections, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Waste Connections has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years. Waste Connections has a payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $188.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Waste Connections has a one year low of $158.16 and a one year high of $194.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.81%. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $192.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.06.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

