Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Ryder Capital’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Ryder Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $109.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Bottomley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.82), for a total value of A$161,875.00 ($102,452.53). Company insiders own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Ryder Capital Company Profile

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

