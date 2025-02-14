Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Radian Group has raised its dividend by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years. Radian Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Radian Group to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Radian Group Price Performance

Radian Group stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Equities analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $509,528.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,953,909.50. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Stories

