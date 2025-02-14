Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,487,000 after purchasing an additional 139,196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,881,000 after buying an additional 1,343,457 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,837,000 after buying an additional 1,368,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,230,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after acquiring an additional 80,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,224,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,598,000 after acquiring an additional 362,906 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $203.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.09. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $176.16 and a 12 month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

