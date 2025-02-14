Certuity LLC Has $235,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Certuity LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

