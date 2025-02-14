Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 856.9% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,014,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $175,101,000 after buying an additional 908,585 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Broadcom by 886.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 905.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 779,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,407,000 after purchasing an additional 701,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,352.80. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $235.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 192.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.50%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

