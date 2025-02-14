Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.78 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $699.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $625.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $752.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.71 and a 52 week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 22.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $866.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,066,400. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.