Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 495 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,216,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 34,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 355,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period.

VUSB stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

