Certuity LLC Has $207,000 Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Certuity LLC reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $186.24 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.25 and a 1-year high of $187.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 115.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 465 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at $9,427,384.21. The trade was a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

