The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,271 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 150.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $86.95 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $52.64 and a 12-month high of $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.18.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.