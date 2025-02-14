Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,300.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 10,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,165,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,368.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total value of $175,572.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524.54. The trade was a 95.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,297.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,282.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,341.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,142.91 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 564.51% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 41.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.