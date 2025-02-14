Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.6 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $55.07 and a 1-year high of $89.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.49%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $171,073.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,967.19. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $18,274,313.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,275,139.89. This represents a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 950,878 shares of company stock worth $81,229,286. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.