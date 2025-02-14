Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $223.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $191.94 and a 12-month high of $224.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.37 and a 200 day moving average of $215.32.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

