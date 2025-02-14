Vicus Capital Buys 281 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Vicus Capital boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.03. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

